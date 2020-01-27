Chiefs target Caf star

Amakhosi are edging closer to winning the Absa Premiership after they further extended their lead at the top with a narrow win against coach Steve Komphela’s Golden Arrows over the weekend.

Chiefs will participate in the Caf Champions league if they win the league or finish second at the end of the season.

“Every trophy we compete in, we want to win it. Orlando Pirates have a star on their badge. Mamelodi Sundowns have a star on their badge. We also want that star on our badge. When we last played in the Caf Champions League we didn’t have a good experience but we learned from that,” Cardoso said.

Meanwhile, Cardoso says his future with Chiefs will be decided at the end of the season.

Cardoso, who still has ambitions of playing overseas, will see his contract with Amakhosi expire at the end of June.

“I think it is every footballer’s dream to play abroad, but we will see when we cross that bridge. I’m still contracted to Chiefs and I want to win trophies,” said Cardoso.

“It will depend on what will happen throughout the season. Once we sit down and start talking, everybody will know. Up until then, I’m still a Chiefs player and I’m fully focused at the club.”

