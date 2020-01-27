Chiefs star stabbed allegedly over papgeld – report

According to Sunday Sun, the unnamed woman asked the police to escort her to get the footballer to ask for papgeld and baby clothes for his nine-month-old child. The Chiefs star then denied that the baby was his and she allegedly stabbed him.

“Yes, I stabbed him once and it’s a crazy cut. He was so lucky because he’s taller than me. I wanted to teach him a lesson,” the 22-year-old woman was quoted as saying by the Sunday Sun.

“I want him to take care of the child. It’s surprising because now he claims the child isn’t his,” she said.

“When he found out I was pregnant, he wanted me to terminate the pregnancy. He said if I did so he’d give me a monthly stipend. Today, he claims the child isn’t his.

“If he’s in doubt, I’m ready for a paternity test, but not from his ‘buddies’.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed over the weekend that Billiat will resume training with the rest of the team after recovering from his injury.

Billiat last featured for Chiefs in December in their 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United.

“Khama Billiat has had a similar programme since the middle of December, like (Reeve) Frosler, who could only play a maximum of 45 minutes today against Arrows and he’s okay, there was no handicap,” Middendorp told the media after his side’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“Khama last played against Maritzburg on December 22 and we decided to totally take him out, and now this week we don’t have a game and we will take him into the training programme.

“It can be possible that we get him right in the next two weeks, but if we need a week more, we will take it. But in the next week or so he should be available to be fully integrated.”

