PSL News 27.1.2020 12:26 pm

Chiefs star stabbed allegedly over papgeld – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs star stabbed allegedly over papgeld – report

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat was reportedly stabbed by a baby mama after he allegedly denied fathering a child with her.

According to Sunday Sun, the unnamed woman asked the police to escort her to get the footballer to ask for papgeld and baby clothes for his nine-month-old child. The Chiefs star then denied that the baby was his and she allegedly stabbed him.

“Yes, I stabbed him once and it’s a crazy cut. He was so lucky because he’s taller than me. I wanted to teach him a lesson,” the 22-year-old woman was quoted as saying by the Sunday Sun.

“I want him to take care of the child. It’s surprising because now he claims the child isn’t his,” she said.

“When he found out I was pregnant, he wanted me to terminate the pregnancy. He said if I did so he’d give me a monthly stipend. Today, he claims the child isn’t his.

“If he’s in doubt, I’m ready for a paternity test, but not from his ‘buddies’.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed over the weekend that Billiat will resume training with the rest of the team after recovering from his injury.

Billiat last featured for Chiefs in December in their 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United.

“Khama Billiat has had a similar programme since the middle of December, like (Reeve) Frosler, who could only play a maximum of 45 minutes today against Arrows and he’s okay, there was no handicap,” Middendorp told the media after his side’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Saturday.

“Khama last played against Maritzburg on December 22 and we decided to totally take him out, and now this week we don’t have a game and we will take him into the training programme.

“It can be possible that we get him right in the next two weeks, but if we need a week more, we will take it. But in the next week or so he should be available to be fully integrated.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp not worrying about Chiefs’ transfer ban 13.2.2020
Mosimane tips Chiefs to win the league title   12.2.2020
Maritzburg aiming for maximum points against Wits and Chiefs 12.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 