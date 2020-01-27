Why Sundowns failed to sign Modiba

SuperSport United’s asking price for Aubrey Modiba was reportedly the reason why the talks between Matsatsantsa and Mamelodi Sundowns over the Bafana Bafana forward’s services collapsed.

READ: Sundowns target extends SuperSport stay

Sundowns were keen to sign the 24-year-old during the current transfer period, but according to reports, the Brazilians failed to meet SuperSport’s price tag for his services.

The City Press reports that Sundowns offered SuperSport less than R10 million for Modiba and that offer was turned down by Matsatsantsa.

SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews confirmed last week that the player and the club “declined the offer” from Sundowns, but refused to divulge further details.

“Yes, there was interest from Sundowns. We did have discussions; the player also had discussions with Sundowns. The net result of it was that we declined their offer and he declined their offer. There is no more talk of Aubrey Modiba going to Sundowns,” Matthews told the media.

“He’s committed himself to an extended contract. He’ll be with us for four-and-a-half years.”

Meanwhile, following Modiba’s failed move to Sundowns, the Brazilians are said to have turned their attention to his teammate Bradley Grobler.

With few days left before the close of the January transfer period, it is still anyone’s guess if the defending Absa Premiership champions will sign the Bafana Bafana striker.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.