Reported Chiefs target set for new Chippa deal

Rakhale, who has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, joined the Chilli Boys in 2018 after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Buccaneers and has gone to become a key figure in the Eastern Cape-based outfit.

The 29-year-old has made close to 60 Absa Premiership appearances in three seasons with Chippa and club chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, sounds keen to hold on the skillful midfielder.

“We are busy in talks to extend his contract and he has shown an interest to stay with us because he also understands that this club, Chippa, is the one who revived his career that was kind of dying. He is mindful of not making the mistake that other players make that the so-called greener pastures out there are going to serve for his interest. We are hoping that within the few weeks or few days we will extend his contract by two years at least,” said Mpengesi.

The chairman went on to say he is not prepared to lose any players in this transfer window and might consider roping in a couple of new faces.

“We are not hoping to change a lot because one of our weaknesses in previous seasons is that we used to sell a lot of players during this time and bring in a lot of players and make things difficult for the coach. We are hoping for one or two players, maybe a striker and one midfielder,” Mpengesi said.

“For the first time we decided that we are not going to release or sell and to support the coach because he did not start the season with us. All of the players are the ones he found here and we are hoping that if we survive he will have an opportunity to select the players he wants,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.