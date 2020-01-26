SuperSport coach wants to hold on to Sundowns target

In between the cracks of his post-match interview after Matsatsantsa A Pitori gave Chippa United a 3-0 hiding on Friday night in the Absa Premiership, you could sense some despondency as Tembo leaned towards the ‘anything can happen in football’ rhetoric.

“It is always important to keep your strongest or good players if you want to be competitive but at the same time football is a business and there are a lot of things that you need to consider and you have to be a little bit flexible,” said Tembo.

“I am happy that he is happy here and our stance is to try and keep our best players but also understand that there are people running businesses and it is about making profit. Bradley has been very huge for us and he played well against Chippa. If you want to challenge for league honours you need to have players who can come in and score goals and we are happy,” he added.

Grobler scored a brace and was named Man-of-the-Match and from now until the transfer window shuts, Tembo says he is happy to see the player donning the blue of Matsatsantsa and perform to the best of his abilities.

“For me as long as I see him out on a SuperSport shirt and he performs the way he is performing, that is what satisfy me. Whatever happens will happen and I am always happy to work with him. I am not going to be focusing on whether he goes or not, I do not know what will happen in the future but if it happens then it is football.”

