Zinnbauer praises Pirates’ support 

The Pirates coach admitted that the victory didn’t come easy for the Buccaneers, especially with the opponents changing their system.

“The support was fantastic today. We didn’t come good in the first half,” Zinnbaeur told SuperSport after the game.

“It wasn’t easy because the opponents changed a little bit the tactic against the ball because normally they have the high-pressure now they were waiting for us.”

“It wasn’t so easy because normally we have a lot of space. But we changed the system a little bit at half-time.”

Pirates are now fourth on the log standings with 33 points after 19 games.



