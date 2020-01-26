Zinnbauer praises Pirates’ support 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.
Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping
Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals
Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case
Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’
Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth