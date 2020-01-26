PSL News 26.1.2020 11:29 am

Zinnbauer praises Pirates’ support 

Phakaaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates fans during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates Coach Josef Zinnbauer was happy with the support from the club’s supporters following their 1-0 win over AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. 

The Pirates coach admitted that the victory didn’t come easy for the Buccaneers, especially with the opponents changing their system.
“The support was fantastic today. We didn’t come good in the first half,” Zinnbaeur told SuperSport after the game.
“It wasn’t easy because the opponents changed a little bit the tactic against the ball because normally they have the high-pressure now they were waiting for us.”
“It wasn’t so easy because normally we have a lot of space. But we changed the system a little bit at half-time.”
Pirates are now fourth on the log standings with 33 points after 19 games. 

