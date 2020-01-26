PSL News 26.1.2020 11:09 am

PSL teams play defensively against Chiefs – Manyama

PSL teams play defensively against Chiefs – Manyama

Man of the match after his last grasp goal is Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama claims that Absa Premiership teams are using a ‘man-to-man’ approach when playing against them.

Manyama was speaking after Amakhosi claimed a hard fought 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bafana Bafana star scored the winning goal and was named Man-of-the-Match after the match.

“First of all I want to thank the fans for coming through week in and week out, secondly, we fought you know. We played against a team that plays with five defenders and one sweeper,” Manyama told SuperSport TV.

“We play like this every week but people think we don’t wanna play, we’re playing one-on-one each and every week. All these teams are coming with man-to-man.

“We’re trying to break them down but it’s not working but the fighting spirit we have within ourselves, we never give up. You know we play until the last minute,” he added.

“Once again I wanna thank the fans for coming through, you can see, they’re happy and when they’re happy, we’re very happy.”

“We were trying to do certain stuff but sometimes it doesn’t work out, it’s frustrating for the fans, it’s frustrating for us you know. But ja we’ll keep on trying to get better, week in and week out,” commented Manyama.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 