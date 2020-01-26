PSL teams play defensively against Chiefs – Manyama

Manyama was speaking after Amakhosi claimed a hard fought 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bafana Bafana star scored the winning goal and was named Man-of-the-Match after the match.

“First of all I want to thank the fans for coming through week in and week out, secondly, we fought you know. We played against a team that plays with five defenders and one sweeper,” Manyama told SuperSport TV.

“We play like this every week but people think we don’t wanna play, we’re playing one-on-one each and every week. All these teams are coming with man-to-man.

“We’re trying to break them down but it’s not working but the fighting spirit we have within ourselves, we never give up. You know we play until the last minute,” he added.

“Once again I wanna thank the fans for coming through, you can see, they’re happy and when they’re happy, we’re very happy.”

“We were trying to do certain stuff but sometimes it doesn’t work out, it’s frustrating for the fans, it’s frustrating for us you know. But ja we’ll keep on trying to get better, week in and week out,” commented Manyama.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.