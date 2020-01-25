Live report: Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

– 38′ another corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 28′ Sithebe’s shot is saved by Sandilands

– 26′ Sam shoots wide from long range

– 23′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 19′ Mbatha does well to deny Pule from close range

– 17′ Ntuli shoots wide from long range

– 15′ Sandilands does well to parry Magubane’s shot away for a corner kick

– 10′ corner kick for Pirates

– 9′ offside call goes against AmaZulu

– 8′ corner kick for AmaZulu, but it’s cleared by AmaZulu

– 7′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position

– 6′ chance for AmaZulu! But Ntuli fails to connect with the ball

– AmaZulu get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Ndengane, Jele, Sam, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Memela, Mhango

AmaZulu XI: Mbatha, Darpoh, Mabiliso, Booysen, Xoki, Ncube, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Lacny, Ntuli

The Buccaneers recorded their third successive win when they defeated Highlands Park 3-1 in their previous match.

The victory also stretched Bucs’ unbeaten run to seven league games.

AmaZulu will be looking to end their winless run when they meet Pirates tonight.

Usuthu head into the encounter winless in their last four matches, which includes three losses and a draw.

