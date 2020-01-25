PSL News 25.1.2020 06:04 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

Bonginkosi Ntuli of Amazulu FC and Siphesihle Ndlovu of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will look to continue their great form when they host AmaZulu FC in an Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium this evening.

– 38′ another corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 28′ Sithebe’s shot is saved by Sandilands

– 26′ Sam shoots wide from long range

– 23′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 19′ Mbatha does well to deny Pule from close range

– 17′ Ntuli shoots wide from long range

– 15′ Sandilands does well to parry Magubane’s shot away for a corner kick

– 10′ corner kick for Pirates

– 9′ offside call goes against AmaZulu

– 8′ corner kick for AmaZulu, but it’s cleared by AmaZulu

– 7′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position

– 6′ chance for AmaZulu! But Ntuli fails to connect with the ball

– AmaZulu get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Ndengane, Jele, Sam, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Memela, Mhango
AmaZulu XI: Mbatha, Darpoh, Mabiliso, Booysen, Xoki, Ncube, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Lacny, Ntuli

The Buccaneers recorded their third successive win when they defeated Highlands Park 3-1 in their previous match.

The victory also stretched Bucs’ unbeaten run to seven league games.

AmaZulu will be looking to end their winless run when they meet Pirates tonight.

Usuthu head into the encounter winless in their last four matches, which includes three losses and a draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 