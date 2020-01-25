Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-0 AmaZulu

– 90+2′ Mhango’s shot is saved by Mbatha

– 90′ Substitution for Pirates: Thabiso Monyane comes on for Lorch

– 89′ AmaZulu appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 88′ Substitution for Pirates: Memla makes way for Siphesihle Ndlovu

– 85′ yellow card for Darpoh

– 84′ Mhango’s header is saved by Mbatha

– 82′ Substitution for AmaZulu: Lehlohonolo Majoro comes on for Maduna

– 79′ Pirates have the ball in the back of the net, but it’s overruled for a foul on Mbatha

– 74′ Substitution for AmaZulu: Ncube makes way for Talent Chawapiwa

– 74′ Forced substitution for Pirates: Paseka Mako comes on for the injured Sam

– 68′ Mbatha denies Lorch again

– 66′ Sam hits the upright with Mbatha well beaten

– 62′ Mbatha pulls off another good save to deny Lorch from close range

– 57′ Mbatha does well to deny Mbatha from close range

– 52′ GOAAAL! Pule puts Pirates in the lead with a tap in from a Lorch cross!

– Pirates get the game underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 0-0 AmaZulu

– 45′ Magubane shoots over the crossbar from long range

– 39′ Pule shoots wide from long range

– 38′ another corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ corner kick for Pirates

– 34′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 28′ Sithebe’s shot is saved by Sandilands

– 26′ Sam shoots wide from long range

– 23′ free kick for Pirates from a good scoring position

– 19′ Mbatha does well to deny Pule from close range

– 17′ Ntuli shoots wide from long range

– 15′ Sandilands does well to parry Magubane’s shot away for a corner kick

– 10′ corner kick for Pirates

– 9′ offside call goes against AmaZulu

– 8′ corner kick for AmaZulu, but it’s cleared by AmaZulu

– 7′ free kick for AmaZulu from a promising position

– 6′ chance for AmaZulu! But Ntuli fails to connect with the ball

– AmaZulu get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Ndengane, Jele, Sam, Dube, Motshwari, Makaringe, Pule, Lorch, Memela, Mhango

AmaZulu XI: Mbatha, Darpoh, Mabiliso, Booysen, Xoki, Ncube, Sithebe, Maduna, Magubane, Lacny, Ntuli

The Buccaneers recorded their third successive win when they defeated Highlands Park 3-1 in their previous match.

The victory also stretched Bucs’ unbeaten run to seven league games.

AmaZulu will be looking to end their winless run when they meet Pirates tonight.

Usuthu head into the encounter winless in their last four matches, which includes three losses and a draw.

