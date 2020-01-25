Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

PSL News 25.1.2020 03:51 pm

Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs pushes the ball past Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, Captain of Lamontville Golden Arrows. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

– It’s all over! Referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

– 90+6′ yellow card for Castro for a foul on Mathiane

– 90+3′ GOAAAL! Manyama breaks the deadlock capitalising on a rebound!

– 90′ Mathoho’s header is saved by Mlungwana

– 84′ yellow card for Mtshali for a foul on Katsande

– 78′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee awards a corner kick instead

– 71′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 69′ Substitution for Chiefs: Zuma makes way for Lazarus Kambole

– 65′ yellow card for Ntiya-Ntiya for obstruction. Free kick for Arrows

– 62′ corner kick for Arrows

– 60′ free kick for Arrows from a promising position

– 59′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 56′ free kick for Chiefs in a good scoring position

– 52′ corner kick for Arrows

– the second half is underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

– 45′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 39′ yellow card for Moleko for a foul on Lunga

– 37′ Dube shoots wide from long range

– 28′ another free kick for Chiefs

– 26′ free kick for Chiefs, but it’s cleared by Arrows

– 21′ Mathoho shoots wide from close range

– 12′ corner kick for Arrows

– 9′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position

– 6′ Chiefs appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, Dube, Sibisi, Mathiane, Lunga, Makhubela, Shitolo, Phiri, Parusnath, Mtshali, Mutizwa.
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Zuma, Castro, Manyama, Nurković

 

