Blow by blow: Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

– It’s all over! Referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Golden Arrows 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 90+6′ yellow card for Castro for a foul on Mathiane
– 90+3′ GOAAAL! Manyama breaks the deadlock capitalising on a rebound!
– 90′ Mathoho’s header is saved by Mlungwana
– 84′ yellow card for Mtshali for a foul on Katsande
– 78′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee awards a corner kick instead
– 71′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 69′ Substitution for Chiefs: Zuma makes way for Lazarus Kambole
– 65′ yellow card for Ntiya-Ntiya for obstruction. Free kick for Arrows
– 62′ corner kick for Arrows
– 60′ free kick for Arrows from a promising position
– 59′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 56′ free kick for Chiefs in a good scoring position
– 52′ corner kick for Arrows
– the second half is underway
– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Golden Arrows 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs
– 45′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 39′ yellow card for Moleko for a foul on Lunga
– 37′ Dube shoots wide from long range
– 28′ another free kick for Chiefs
– 26′ free kick for Chiefs, but it’s cleared by Arrows
– 21′ Mathoho shoots wide from close range
– 12′ corner kick for Arrows
– 9′ free kick for Chiefs from a promising position
– 6′ Chiefs appeal for a penalty, but the referee waves play on
– kickoff
Starting XI:
Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, Dube, Sibisi, Mathiane, Lunga, Makhubela, Shitolo, Phiri, Parusnath, Mtshali, Mutizwa.
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Ntiya-Ntiya, Cardoso, Mathoho, Moleko, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Zuma, Castro, Manyama, Nurković
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.