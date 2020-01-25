Consistency is key for Orlando Pirates players with the club on a three games winning streak going into their clash with a struggling AmaZulu at the Orlando Stadium tonight.

It’s been a good run for the Buccaneers since the arrival of German-born coach Josef Zinnbauer in December last year with a victory against Black Leopards in his first game in charge.

In total, Zinnbauer’s last five games at the helm of Pirates has seen him record four wins and one draw.

Bucs winger Luvuyo Memela says Zinnbauer has told them to take every game as it comes and they are looking forward to making their home ground a fortress.

“The coach told us to take it one game at a time and consistency is important especially at this time of the season in the second round. We need to win as many games as we can, especially at home, people should know that this is the slaughterhouse,” said the winger.

Memela also heaped praise on the Buccaneer’s fans for their loyal support in the last couple of months even during bad times.

The 30-year old former Cape Town All Stars player believes the clubs’ fans backing during their previous game against Highlands Park was crucial for them and he hopes to see more of the same when they take on Usuthu.

“I am thankful for the support that our fans are showing us, we need their support. When we are down we need them to pull us up. You can see that Highlands Park were coming with long balls trying to score but as a team, we worked hard and we knew that we were leading 3-0 and didn’t want to concede, but unfortunately we did,” Memela continued.

“But, we just have to work hard, especially during the second half.”

Zinnbauer and his troops will certainly be eager for another three points as they sit in fifth position on the log with 30 points after 19 games, while AmaZulu are desperate to get back to winning ways.

The club are yet to register a victory this year having last won a match in their final game of the year in 2019. They now find themselves trapped at the bottom of the league standings, having only managed to amass a mere 17 points from 19 games.

