It is more difficult for African coaches, says Bafana coach Ntseki

In a move many may see as strange, Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki shared pearls of wisdom with newly appointed Ghana coach Charles Akonnor despite the Black Stars being his biggest rivals in the World Cup qualifiers set to start later this year.

READ: Showboating has no place in Bafana – Ntseki

Ntseki met Akonnor in Egypt when he was there for the draw for the qualifiers and the Bafana mentor must have taken an immediate liking to his counterpart. He advised him to make sure he wins his players’ trust early on, saying African players have a tendency of looking down upon local coaches.

“Ghana have a new coach…We had a chat. He is very excited and looking forward to the job. In terms of our African way of addressing people, he is a young coach. I hope being young he will get the support from the players because the biggest challenge we have as African coaches is getting the support and respect from our players.

“They are very quick to hit the ceiling with our coaches. They tend to lose respect. They tend to compare us with other people when we are Africans and we were born in this continent,” said Ntseki at Safa headquarters in Nasrec on Friday.

“What I said to him is that if he can get the best out of his players to get respect and tactical discipline I think he has a good opportunity to do well as a coach. When you get this position all that you pray and are working for is to get results so you can be kept at your job. If you don’t get results the other door is opened for you,” he added.

While Ntseki may have found a new pal in Akonnor, the two will have to put aside their “brotherhood” when they meet each other in both the Caf Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

The Bafana mentor also revealed that he has already started with plans for the side’s busy schedule this year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.