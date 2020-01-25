Chiefs need to continue with the same fighting spirit – Nurkovic

Speaking after being rewarded for his goal against Bloemfontein Celtic in December, Nurkovic revealed that his first goal in the colours of the Glamour Boys also deserved some appreciation.

“I think the best one (for me) was my first goal in the PSL against SuperSport (United). And honestly, I thought I was going to win this award in the first month. But it doesn’t matter now, I have this one and I am happy,” he said.

He said the goal – the first of three against Phunya Sele Sele on 7 December – was also special as it helped Amakhosi to a memorable 5-3 win in a tough match at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“It was very important in the context of the game because it brought us level and we eventually won that game. It was also my first hat-trick with Kaizer Chiefs and that makes it extra special,” said the Serbian attacker.

Nurkovic admitted that he had never won the league nor been in a team leading a title race before and said it would take a strong mentality for them to make it all the way. Amakhosi currently hold a seven-point lead in the Absa Premiership.

“We just need to continue with the same fighting spirit and not look too much into the table because there are still a lot of games to play. We just need to focus on one game at a time and collect as many points as we can. It’s still too many games to play but I am still optimistic,” he said.

Amakhosi are away to Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon at a venue Nurkovic described as his best hunting ground. The Serbian will look to add to his 10 league goals.

“When I am on the field I just try to do my best and score as many goals as possible to help the team,” he said.

