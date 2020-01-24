PSL News 24.1.2020 01:02 pm

Mutizwa hoping to play for Chiefs just like his idol Musona

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Mutizwa hoping to play for Chiefs just like his idol Musona

Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

He said he was still happy at Arrows but harboured dreams of wearing the famous gold and black of the Glamour Boys.

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa this week revealed that he wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs so he can replicate what his Zimbabwean countryman and idol, Knowledge Musona did while at the Naturena-based side.

READ: Arrows detect Chiefs’ chinks

Musona was Amakhosi’s leading marksman in his two stints at the club before he went overseas.

“I think Knowledge Musona played quite a good role at Kaizer Chiefs and scored some important goals so everyone in Zimbabwe wanted to come to South Africa because of Musona.

“I don’t think he scored as many goals as I have right now, I don’t know, I’ll check it out and see, but I don’t think I’m too far off. One day I will also play for Kaizer Chiefs, I will do what he did,” he said.

Mutizwa is expected to lead the front line for Abafana Bes’thende when they meet Amakhosi at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He said he was still happy at Arrows but harboured dreams of wearing the famous gold and black of the Glamour Boys.

“I’m okay here at Arrows but obviously every player wants to play for a big team. Right now I’m comfortable at Arrows. Everything is going well, but in future…”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Defenders are just doing their jobs, says ‘targeted’ Chiefs striker 24.1.2020
Arrows boss wishes he had Chiefs at Sugar Ray and not Moses Mabhida 24.1.2020
Moses Mabhida is my best hunting ground, says Chiefs’ Nurkovic 23.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping

Environment South African conservationist in Australia to help rescue teams treat burnt animals

Crime Murdered KZN businesswoman was kind, smart – shocked lawyer who helped her in harassment case

Courts Aggett’s girlfriend tells of cops trying to run her ‘off the road’

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 