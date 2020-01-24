Arrows boss wishes he had Chiefs at Sugar Ray and not Moses Mabhida

Golden Arrows’ assistant coach, Mandla Ncikazi has said that if it were up to him, they would have hosted Kaizer Chiefs at their ‘hole’ at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont and not at Moses Mabhida where the two sides do battle in an Absa Premiership match on Saturday afternoon.

Arrows have been difficult to beat at the smaller venue in Clermont, which is 45 minutes from the Durban city centre, where the Moses Mabhida is.

“As it looks now, it is an away match for us. But the history of Arrows says we win more matches away. So, it gives us a better chance of winning the match,” said Ncikazi earlier in the week.

“Mabhida is at home and we should start learning that it is our home ground and we can only do that with a win over Kaizer Chiefs.

“It was a management issue and we were never really involved in why the match was moved to Mabhida. But having said that, for me, anywhere we play in South Africa is still at home.

“If it was my choice, we would take them to Clermont, to the hole there. Let them drive up the hill… try and get as many possibilities as you can. But it is what it is.

“But we need to change that and remember that Moses Mabida is a home stadium for us,” he said.

