Orlando Pirates send duo out on loan

Chabalala will be joining Bloemfontein Celtic, while Tlolane has been snapped up by Maritzburg United.

“Orlando Pirates has agreed for Justice Chabalala to join Bloemfontein Celtic on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. The 28-year-old defender joins Phunya Sele Sele, where he will work under the watchful eye of former Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Seema, who is currently Head Coach of Celtic,” Pirates confirmed through a statement on their official website.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of Tebogo Tlolane, who moves to Maritzburg United on loan for the remainder of the season.”

