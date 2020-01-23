PSL News 23.1.2020 05:13 pm

Orlando Pirates send duo out on loan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates send duo out on loan

Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they are sending Justice Chabalala and Tebogo Tlolane out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Chabalala will be joining Bloemfontein Celtic, while Tlolane has been snapped up by Maritzburg United.

READ: Eagles set to release ex-Pirates defender

“Orlando Pirates has agreed for Justice Chabalala to join Bloemfontein Celtic on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. The 28-year-old defender joins Phunya Sele Sele, where he will work under the watchful eye of former Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Seema, who is currently Head Coach of Celtic,” Pirates confirmed through a statement on their official website.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of Tebogo Tlolane, who moves to Maritzburg United on loan for the remainder of the season.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
What coach Eric Tinkler told me – Jappie 23.1.2020
Six players suspended for weekend games 23.1.2020
Micho’s agent confirms talks with Zambian FA 23.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 