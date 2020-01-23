PSL News 23.1.2020 02:17 pm

Six players suspended for weekend games

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Victor Gomes and Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The PSL on Monday confirmed the list of players suspended for the midweek Absa Premiership matches.

Cape Town City, who host Black Leopards on Friday night, will have to do without the services of Craig Martin and Taariq Fielies, who are both serving suspensions.

Also on Friday night, Chippa United will be without Gerald Modisane when they visit SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. SuperSport will also be without attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Orlando Pirates will host AmaZulu without the services of defenders Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Abel Mabaso. The duo is suspended for this clash at the Orlando Stadium.

Absa Premiership fixtures:

Friday

Cape Town City vs Black Leopards
SuperSport United vs Chippa United

Saturday

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

Sunday

Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United

