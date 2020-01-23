SuperSport reject offer from Turkish club for Mokoena

Supersport United have reportedly rejected an offer from a Turkish club for star player Teboho Mokoena.

READ: Injury woes won’t hold Mnyamane back

Independent Media reports that the offer was presented to SuperSport but the club refused to negotiate on the buyout clause to release the player.

Mokoena’s agent, Glynn Binkin, has confirmed that the young Bafana Bafana midfielder received interest from Turkey.

“Yes, it is true that Teboho had interest from Turkey but there’s nothing concrete on that. Another challenge is the time constraints. We have the Olympic Games (in Tokyo coming in July) and that’s another option for us. He can go there and do well. Teboho doesn’t only have interest from Turkey but from different parts of the world. There’s also local interest but we are not considering selling him locally,” Binkin is quoted as saying by Independent Media.

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews said the club is not in a rush to sell Mokoena.

“We are not in a hurry to sell Teboho. He is accelerating nicely at the club. We want to give him, Sipho Mbule and Jamie Webber an opportunity to shine at the Olympic Games and then we can entertain offers for them,” said Matthews.

“Teboho is one of the players that will be extending their contracts with the club. He will be with us for the next four years and I have no doubt that in those four years, a club from Europe will come for him,” added Matthews.

Mokoena is valued at over R15 million by Transfermarkt website.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.