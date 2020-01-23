PSL News 23.1.2020 11:39 am

Kerr frustrated by delayed work permit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Dylan Kerr coach of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

New Baroka FC coach Dylan Kerr admits to being frustrated by not getting his work permit with his side sitting in position 13 on the log table.  

Kerr has had to watch games from the stands as he can’t sit on the bench until he gets his work permit.

“I was supposed to get it last week, now I’ve been told next week,” said Kerr.

“It’s frustrating because I can see what is lacking in the team, but I cannot do anything about it until I get my permit. Waiting this long is not good for the club, for the players and the fans who are supporting this team.

“The team is playing good football and all the three goals we conceded were from set pieces.

“I know what I need to do when I get there and start working.”

