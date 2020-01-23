Kerr frustrated by delayed work permit

Kerr has had to watch games from the stands as he can’t sit on the bench until he gets his work permit.

“I was supposed to get it last week, now I’ve been told next week,” said Kerr.

“It’s frustrating because I can see what is lacking in the team, but I cannot do anything about it until I get my permit. Waiting this long is not good for the club, for the players and the fans who are supporting this team.

“The team is playing good football and all the three goals we conceded were from set pieces.

“I know what I need to do when I get there and start working.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.