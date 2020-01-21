PSL News 21.1.2020 05:21 pm

Phakaaathi’s Team of the Week

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thapelo Morena started off the Tshwane derby playing as a right winger for Mamelodi Sundowns but ended playing as a striker and that is where he scored a sublime goal to win the derby against SuperSport United.

He scored a true striker’s goal and has now given Pitso Mosimane a headache because he excels in every position that he plays. He had to sadly be substituted after a minor knock but by the time he limped off, he had done enough to earn a place in this week’s team.

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango’s scoring spree is not coming to an end any time soon as he netted in a 3-1 win over Highlands Park in the Buccaneers’ revival campaign.

Down in KwaZulu-Natal, the derby between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu saw Keagan Buchanan being named Man-of-the-Match after his brilliant performance in the Team of Choice’s 1-0 win. He slots at the heart of midfield alongside Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana, who was also voted as the best player on the pitch in the capital city derby.

Here’s is this week’s Phakaaathi Team of the Week.

(Click on a portrait to reveal why the payer was selected)

