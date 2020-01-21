PSL News 21.1.2020 04:16 pm

Chippa coach Mapeza rues missed chances in Celtic draw

Khaya Ndubane
Norman Mapeza, head coach of Chippa United (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Norman Mapeza believes that with better finishing, Chippa United could have come away with a win in their league game against Bloemfontein Celtic at the weekend.

The Chilli Boys and Siwelele played to a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

“In the second half after conceding that set-piece, we came back very strong and we could have wrapped up the game. We missed too many chances, but those are positives. It shows that we’re moving in the right direction,” said Mapeza after the game.

“If we can create those opportunities, it means there’s one or two things that are lacking and we can work on that and make sure we get the goals.”

Mapeza, however, was not overall disappointed by his players’ failure to convert the chances created.

“I’m not disappointed, because at least we’re creating chances. In football, you have to work every day and for me to say I’m disappointed will not be okay. We’re creating the chances, so it will come right. I’m very happy with the point we got, it’s better than going home empty-handed. This is a golden point for us considering that this was an away game for us,” commented Mapeza.

Chippa’s next game is against third-placed SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

