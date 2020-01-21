Agent vows to never work with ex-Chiefs star again

Mkhize facilitated Ekstein’s move to Sabah FC in Azerbaijan but it is believed that the pacey midfielder dropped Mkhize as soon as the deal was finalised and hasn’t paid him his fee for the move.

“I don’t see myself working with him again. Whenever everything is good on his end, he stays far from me,” Mkhize was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“He did that after I secured his move to Kaizer Chiefs and he did this again when he moved overseas.

“I don’t want to be associated with him. The other players that I represent will not respect me or my company because of the way he (Ekstein) conducts himself. The first time around I was still learning but now I know what type of person he is and I have learned my lesson working with him.

“I have nothing against him, I have made peace with what happened because we have worked together for a long time since his days at Chiefs.”

