Defender vows to keep Leopards in top tier

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 12: Edwin Gyimah of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards at Dr Molemela Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charl Lombard/Gallo Images)

Edwin Gyimah says they will fight to keep Black Leopards in the Absa Premiership.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, Gyimah said he was confident that his side would move up the league table and survive relegation.

“We will keep fighting until the end,” said Gyimah after he was voted man of the match.

“We are not going anywhere. We will still be in the PSL next season. We have a good coach in Cavin Johnson and we are starting to understand his style of play. All we have to do now is to stop conceding goals and minimise our mistakes.”

Leopards coach Cavin Johnson believes his side was unlucky not to come away with maximum points against Chiefs.

“I think we played good football. We could have beaten Chiefs especially in the last 20 minutes,” said Johnson.

“I hope we can continue with this kind of performance. This is what I want to see from Leopards. The only thing we need to work on is our defence.”

