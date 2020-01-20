PSL News 20.1.2020 02:52 pm

Musona to Sundowns deal not dead and buried

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns may still get the chance to sign Zimbabwean star Knowledge Musona at the end of the season.

Musona was linked with a move to Sundowns during the current transfer period after he struggled for game time at Belgian club Anderlecht.

The 29-year-old, however, chose to remain in Belgium and signed a loan deal with KAS Eupen.

His representative Mike Makaab has not ruled out the possibility of Musona signing for Sundowns in the next transfer window.

“It is highly unlikely that Musona will stay in Belgium next season. He is going on loan until the end of the season and then we will make a decision at the end of the campaign,” Makaab was quoted as saying by IOL.

“As it stands we are not sure about his (Musona’s) next destination but as I said it is highly unlikely that he will be in Belgium come next season,” Makaab said.

“Obviously, they [Sundowns] have expressed their love for Musona but I can confirm that there’s no formal offer on the table,” concluded Makaab.

