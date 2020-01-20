Referee gets shoved for allegedly not doing his job

Khaya Ndubane hosts Phakaaathi writer Thembinkosi Sekgaphane as they review this past weekend’s Absa Premiership games.

This weekend’s games saw Black Leopards draw with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs , while Mamelodi Sundowns came out victorious in the Tshwane derby against Supersport United.

In the game between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City the referee got shoved by Wits players.

