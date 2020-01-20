Pirates close gap on Chiefs in African club rankings

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have gained 83 points and are now placed 19th in Africa.

Pirates, however, are still ranked below their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who are ranked 17th in Africa, but Bucs are closing the gap on Amakhosi.

Mamelodi Sundowns are still the highest-ranked South African side. The Brazilians are placed eighth in the African rankings.

Bidvest Wits (21) are the only other South African team to feature in the top 50 list.

Tunisia’s Esperance lead the standings, followed by Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and Al-Merreikh of Sudan are third and fourth respectively.

Etoile du Sahel (5), Wydad Casablanca (6), Al Hilal (7), Zamalek (9) and Vita Club (10) complete the top 10 clubs in Africa.

