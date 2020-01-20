Kaizer Chiefs are on honeymoon – Pitso

Sundowns moved to within seven points of the AmaKhosi after their 2-1 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby on Sunday afternoon.

Mosimane, however, insists that Sundowns are targeting a Caf Champions League spot.

“Ja, we’re just playing for our pride, we’re playing for Champions League spot, whether is the first spot or second spot,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“Kaizer Chiefs is on honeymoon, hey. I mean so many wins we have to accept and leave them to go there.

“What’s important for us is the bragging rights on Tshwane derby and we corrected that. We always win this game, no doubt about that. Okay, in the MTN8 they were much better but we controlled the game. They played three midfielders but we still managed to put four, because I bring my wingers inside.”

Mosimane was happy about his team’s display in the Tshwane derby.

“We controlled the game, ‘AJ’ [Andile Jali) and ‘Keke’ [Hlompho Kekana) were good. But the mistake that ‘AJ’ made it happens, you pay school feels, if you want to build from the back you gonna pay school feels. [Motjeka] Madisha made another mistake there, but otherwise, we play like SuperSport, from Clayton Daniels to Gabuza, you can do that. Long one, long one and when you defend the headers well there’s no problem.

“You close the sides on SuperSport, there’s no problem. Close the sides for a cross and that ball, you know that ball, Grobler, as long as is up there and we have people to bring it back, there’s no problem.”

