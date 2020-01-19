Blow by blow: SuperSport vs Sundowns

full time: SuperSport United 1 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90′ SuperSport United 1 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 78′ Onyango receives medical treatment after clashing with Mahachi

– 64′ Mokoena scores. SuperSport United 1 – 2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 54′ Furman scores from the penalty spot. SuperSport United 1 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 52′ SuperSport United win a penalty

– second half underway

– half time: SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 43′ corner kick to United

– 40′ Kekana’s shot at goal is wide

– 32′ Zwane scores. SuperSport United 0 – 1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 30′ Rusike fouls Jali

– 20′ good save from Onyango as United get a shot on goal

– 15′ United and Sundowns battliong for the ball

– Kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.