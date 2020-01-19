Tshwane derby build-up – Our predictions

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently second in the table, ten points behind Chiefs but with a game in hand, while SuperSport are a point further back. Here, Phakaaathi’s Jonty Mark and Khaya Ndubane give their views on who they think will win this crucial Tshwane derby, and why.

Why SuperSport will win – Jonty Mark

SuperSport United are just a little too far off the pace, one feels, to challenge for the Absa Premiership title this season. Kaitano Tembo has an excellent squad at his disposal, a front line to be feared, a terrific mix of young and old heads in midfielder, and a solid back four, along with the Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams just rewarded with a new long-term contract by Matsatsantsa. But they have been a too inconsistent to keep pace with a marauding Kaizer Chiefs, fine wins over Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates tempered by losses to Golden Arrows, Polokwane City and Chippa United. And yet it is precisely the results SuperSport have picked up against the bigger names in South African football this season that has to give them plenty of hope of beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby on Sunday afternoon. Not only have SuperSport taken down Chiefs and Pirates, they also knocked Sundowns out in a two-legged semifinal on their way to winning the MTN8, drawing the first leg, before picking up a 2-0 win in the second, sweet revenge for a 2-0 league defeat in the first Tshwane derby of the campaign. That means SuperSport have now won two of their last four meetings with Sundowns, after a 2-0 win for them in the league in April. Add to this Sundowns’ poor recent form, drawing a blank in a draw with Wits and another as they lost to Orlando Pirates in midweek, and this could be the perfect time for SuperSport to play a side seemingly a little tired after their exploits in the Caf Champions League and in

winning the Telkom Knockout. For these reasons, I am going to back SuperSport to win on Sunday, 2-1.

Why Sundowns Will Win – Khaya Ndubane

Sundowns have over the years dominated this fixture and I don’t see that changing this afternoon. Of the 41 matches played between the sides since 2005, the Brazilians have won 22, drawn 8 and lost 11. They have already beaten SuperSport this season, winning 2-0 at the same venue for today’s clash, the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Having lost the previous match against Orlando Pirates, Pitso Mosimane and his men go into this game knowing that another defeat will be a big blow in their title chase. They will, therefore be motivated to win this one to not only win the bragging rights, but to also close the gap on Kaizer Chiefs, who drew with Black Leopards yesterday. I think Sundowns will win this one 2-1.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.