PSL News 19.1.2020 10:09 am

Banyana star joins Swedish giants

Phakaaathi Reporter
Banyana star joins Swedish giants

Linda Motlhalo of South Africa celebrates a goal during the Womens Under 20 World Cup Qualifiers football match between South Africa and Burundi at Dobsonville Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana star midfielder Linda Motlhalo was unveiled by Swedish club Djurgarden.

Motlhalo signed a two-year-deal with the Swedish club in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old spent two seasons in the United States with Houston Dash and in China with Beijing BG Phoenix FC.

“I am very happy and expectant to come to Stockholm and play for Djurgarden‚” Motlhalo was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“I look forward to new experiences and experiencing a new atmosphere. I know it’s a good league with sharp competition‚ I also know that Djurgarden has historically been a good team even though it was really tough last season.

“I played with her in the Olympics in 2016 so I know her well. I know she played in Djurgarden but I actually haven’t talked to her yet about what it’s like to play in Sweden. I hope I can join in and contribute to getting us higher up in the table this year. Hopefully, we can join the upper tier.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ellis looking forward to the year after winning Caf award   9.1.2020
Banyana coach wins Caf award 8.1.2020
My first season in China was great – Kgatlana  30.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 