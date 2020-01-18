PSL News 18.1.2020 06:07 pm

Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Highlands

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates face Highlands Park at the Orlando Stadium.

– full time: Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 80′ Sandilands beaten from a long way out by Mbunjana. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park

– 75′ Sandilands maintains a clean sheet with brilliant saves

– 67′ Ndengane comes on for Sam

– second half underway

– half time: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park 

– 45′ 5+ Mako scores. Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park 

– 45′ five minutes of added time will be played. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park 

– 40′ Highlands putting PIrates under pressure in search of their first goal

– 27′ Sandilands treated for an injury

– 17′ corner kick to Highlands, throw in for the Lions of the North

– 10′ Mhango extends Pirates lead. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park 

– 8′ throw in for Highlands

– 6′ Lorch scores the opening goal. Orlando Pirates 1-0 Highlands Park  

– kickoff!

