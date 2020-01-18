Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Highlands

– full time: Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park
– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played
– 80′ Sandilands beaten from a long way out by Mbunjana. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park
– 75′ Sandilands maintains a clean sheet with brilliant saves
– 67′ Ndengane comes on for Sam
– second half underway
– half time: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park
– 45′ 5+ Mako scores. Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park
– 45′ five minutes of added time will be played. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park
– 40′ Highlands putting PIrates under pressure in search of their first goal
– 27′ Sandilands treated for an injury
– 17′ corner kick to Highlands, throw in for the Lions of the North
– 10′ Mhango extends Pirates lead. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park
– 8′ throw in for Highlands
– 6′ Lorch scores the opening goal. Orlando Pirates 1-0 Highlands Park
– kickoff!
