Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Highlands

– full time: Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 80′ Sandilands beaten from a long way out by Mbunjana. Orlando Pirates 3-1 Highlands Park

– 75′ Sandilands maintains a clean sheet with brilliant saves

– 67′ Ndengane comes on for Sam

– second half underway

– half time: Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park

– 45′ 5+ Mako scores. Orlando Pirates 3-0 Highlands Park

– 45′ five minutes of added time will be played. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park

– 40′ Highlands putting PIrates under pressure in search of their first goal

– 27′ Sandilands treated for an injury

– 17′ corner kick to Highlands, throw in for the Lions of the North

– 10′ Mhango extends Pirates lead. Orlando Pirates 2-0 Highlands Park

– 8′ throw in for Highlands

– 6′ Lorch scores the opening goal. Orlando Pirates 1-0 Highlands Park

– kickoff!

