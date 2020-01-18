Live report: Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs

– 55′ throw in for Chiefs
– 46′ kickoff second is underway
– half time: Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 45′ 3+ Middendorp gets a yellow card for comments directed to the referee
– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be added. Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 31′ Leopards equalise courtesy of Ngele. Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 22′ offside call goes against Leopards
– 16′ Castro receives medical treatment
– 11′ Nurkorvic scores the opening goal. Black Leopards 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs
– 9′ free-kick to Chiefs, the ball goes out for a corner kick
– 6′ corner kick to Chiefs
– 2′ early save from Akpeyi
– kickoff! The game is underway
