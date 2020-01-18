Live report: Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs

PSL News 18.1.2020 03:30 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

– 55′ throw in for Chiefs – 46′ kickoff second is underway – half time: Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs  – 45′ 3+ Middendorp gets a yellow card for comments directed to the referee – 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be added. Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs  – 31′ Leopards equalise courtesy of […]

– 55′ throw in for Chiefs

– 46′ kickoff second is underway

– half time: Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs 

– 45′ 3+ Middendorp gets a yellow card for comments directed to the referee

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be added. Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs 

– 31′ Leopards equalise courtesy of Ngele. Black Leopards 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs 

– 22′ offside call goes against Leopards

– 16′ Castro receives medical treatment

– 11′ Nurkorvic scores the opening goal. Black Leopards 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs   

– 9′ free-kick to Chiefs, the ball goes out for a corner kick

– 6′ corner kick to Chiefs

– 2′ early save from Akpeyi

– kickoff! The game is underway

