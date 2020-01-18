PSL News 18.1.2020 08:27 am

Matthews speaks on Furman’s SuperSport exit

Michaelson Gumede
Dean Furman of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stanley Matthews has lifted the lid on the much-publicised exit of club captain Dean Furman.

Matthews said Masandawana did approach them for the services of the versatile Modiba but the club and the player rejected Downs’ offer as the Bafana Bafana international has extended his contract with four and-a-half years.

“Aubrey is staying, he will be one of the extensions that we are going to be announcing next week,” said Mathews.

“There was interest from Sundowns and we did have discussions with Sundowns. The player also had discussions with Sundowns and he declined the offer. There is no more talk of Aubrey going to Sundowns, he has committed himself to an extended contract,” he added,

The Matsatsantsa A Pitori boss went on to reveal that skipper, Furman, is set to leave the club when his deal expires at the end of the season, but said they United are still trying their best to convince him to stay for at least another season.

Furman has expressed his desire to return to England where he once played for Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers before he joined United in 2015.

“We are trying to convince him to stay for an extra season but we also gave him a commitment that whenever he is ready to go back and start a family that we would respect that and we are going to respect that. I have given him time, there is no rush.

“Any time between now and the 31st of August, if he wants to stay at SuperSport, we’ll make a plan but now we are planning on him going back (to England) to start a family with his wife but the door is open but we are now, he is going but at the same time, we will keep bending that rubber arm to try and make him stay a little longer,” said Matthews.

