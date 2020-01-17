Stubborn Marirzburg beat AmaZulu in KZN derby

Coach Eric Tinkler’s men got an early lead when Thabiso Kutumela beat Usuthu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Kutumela extended United’s lead but he had faulted am opponent to create a one on one

In the second half AmaZulu had the team of choice pinned in their half for most of the second stanza with the home side waiting to pounce on the counter attack.

AmaZulu gave United a scare towards the end of the match with Richard Ofori having to keep the ball out of his net.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.