Stubborn Marirzburg beat AmaZulu in KZN derby

Phakaaathi Reporter
PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 17: Keagan Buchanan of MAritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC at Harry Gwala Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United march on with a 1-0 win against their KZN rivalsMaritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

Coach Eric Tinkler’s men got an early lead when Thabiso Kutumela beat Usuthu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

Kutumela extended United’s lead but he had faulted am opponent to create a one on one

In the second half AmaZulu had the team of choice pinned in their half for most of the second stanza with the home side waiting to pounce on the counter attack.

AmaZulu gave United a scare towards the end of the match with Richard Ofori having to keep the ball out of his net.

