Blow by blow: Maritzburg vs AmaZulu

– full story: Maritzburg United 1-0 AmaZulu

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 68 ‘ corner kick to AmaZulu. Sikhakhane replaces Chawapiwa

– second half underway

– half time: Maritzburg United 1-0 AmaZulu

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 35′ AmaZulu searching for a goal

– 20′ goal United take the lead. Maritzburg 1-0 AmaZulu

– 5′ AmaZulu clear ball

– 3′ corner kick to United

– kickoff the game is underway!

