PSL to observe moment of silence for Dr Khoza’s late wife

a moment of silence for Ellis Park disaster during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Highlands Park at Cape Town Stadium on April 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the passing of the wife of league’s chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza. 

A moment of silence will be observed before all matches scheduled for this weekend.

“The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL Chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today,” read a statement from the PSL.

“The Premier Soccer League conveys heartfelt condolences to our Chairman, Dr Khoza and his family during this difficult moment.

“The League will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Multichoice Diski Challenge fixtures.”

