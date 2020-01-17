PSL to observe moment of silence for Dr Khoza’s late wife

A moment of silence will be observed before all matches scheduled for this weekend.

“The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL Chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today,” read a statement from the PSL.

“The Premier Soccer League conveys heartfelt condolences to our Chairman, Dr Khoza and his family during this difficult moment.

“The League will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and Multichoice Diski Challenge fixtures.”

