Johnson’s Leopards target Chiefs

Leopards are second from the bottom and will look to get out of the relegation zone with each match they play.

Johnson has prepared his charges for the clash at the Thohoyandau stadium on Saturday afternoon. A win will see Amakhosi extend their lead at the top of the league table to 12 points.

“We are not getting the results we want but the game against Chiefs doesn’t scare me because I know what my players are struggling with,” said Johnson.

“If they play the way I know they can play, then we can definitely get points from Chiefs. We are at the bottom and we are facing a team at the top. Usually team in our position cause problems for teams at the top. I would be happy if we do that but a point against Chiefs is enough.”

