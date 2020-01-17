PSL News 17.1.2020 02:41 pm

Johnson’s Leopards target Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Johnson’s Leopards target Chiefs

Cavin Johnson, coach of Black Leopards (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

 Black Leopards coach Cavin Johnson believes his side have a chance against Kaizer Chiefs.

Leopards are second from the bottom and will look to get out of the relegation zone with each match they play.

Johnson has prepared his charges for the clash at the Thohoyandau stadium on Saturday afternoon. A win will see Amakhosi extend their lead at the top of the league table to 12 points.

“We are not getting the results we want but the game against Chiefs doesn’t scare me because I know what my players are struggling with,” said Johnson.

“If they play the way I know they can play, then we can definitely get points from Chiefs. We are at the bottom and we are facing a team at the top. Usually team in our position cause problems for teams at the top. I would be happy if we do that but a point against Chiefs is enough.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zinnbauer reveals what happened in his first few days in SA  14.2.2020
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend. 14.2.2020
Middendorp not worrying about Chiefs’ transfer ban 13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 