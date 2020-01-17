Moleko happy with Chiefs game time

The 30-year-old has been solid in Amakhosi’s last two matches, doing his defensive duties well and also helping out in attack with deft overlapping runs and sending in good crosses when needed.

“I am always happy to get game-time and it is good when you are able to come in and help the team get a result,” he told the club’s website yesterday. “The objective is to do well and keeping clean-sheets in these last two games was a positive. The partnership at the back was good and so was the communication between us.”

Amakhosi enjoy a clean lead atop the Absa Premiership standings with nine points now between them and closest chasers, Mamelodi Sundowns. But the other chasers, Bidvest Wits may be 11 points behind, they still have three games in hand on Amakhosi.

Moleko believes focusing on their own journey is most important for the team to end up finishing top. Amakhosi are away to Black Leopards this afternoon with the match at Venda’s Thohoyandou Stadium set for a 3.30pm start.

“We have teams chasing us so it was important that we won our last two games. We showed character,” he said.

“It will be crucial to manage the game. It will be a tough game physically, but we have the experience to play well in those conditions. We need to perform as we have done in recent games and if that happens, things will go our way.

“We always say that we take it one game at a time which is important but we also look forward to go on an extended winning run – this is what we are looking at and it will be a test to see if we can manage that objective,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.