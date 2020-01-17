Mosimane reveals why he subbed Jali against Pirates 

PSL News 17.1.2020 01:14 pm

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Andile Jali with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach explained why he had to substitute midfielder Andile Jali during their 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. 

The Downs coach says he had to protect Jali after the midfielder received a yellow card following a foul on one of the Pirates players.

Jali has been one of the top performers for Downs recently and Mosimane says he needs Jali with Masandawana going up against their rivals SuperSport United in a League clash this weekend.

“I had to protect him tonight because I need him. He comes from a difficult situation and it’s been a tough week for him. He just goes into the match… I should support and help him. He came here for the first time ever since he joined Sundowns and he gave his all, he gave everything in the match,” said Mosimane earlier this week.

“You saw their foul, I just don’t want to play 10 against 11. I protected him and I also protected the club. Funny enough Sugar came in and he played so well. So, that’s game management, player management we need to support them.”

