PSL News 17.1.2020 12:51 pm

Arrows defender confirms interest from Turkish club

Phakaaathi reporter
Arrows defender confirms interest from Turkish club

Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Divine Lunga during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows defender Divine Lunga has not given up on securing a move overseas.

The former Chicken Inn star revealed that he received an offer from a Turkish club after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Lunga, who is on the books of Arrows, is confident he can still attract interest from European clubs with his performances at Abafana Bes’thende.

“I did get offers after the Afcon but it is all about good timing and getting opportunities. When it is not your time, God will open doors for you one day,” Lunga told IOL.

“I got offers from Turkey but I don’t know what happened after that. I’m not feeling down because I couldn’t go overseas and I don’t think that’s the reason why my form has dropped slightly.

“When I started football, my dream was to come and play in the South African league. It is a good league, most of the teams abroad can spot you easily when you are playing in South Africa than in Zimbabwe.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: VUT coach confident of win against Golden Arrows 4.2.2020
Arrows clinch narrow win 1.2.2020
Blow by blow: Arrows vs SuperSport 1.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 