Arrows defender confirms interest from Turkish club

The former Chicken Inn star revealed that he received an offer from a Turkish club after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Lunga, who is on the books of Arrows, is confident he can still attract interest from European clubs with his performances at Abafana Bes’thende.

“I did get offers after the Afcon but it is all about good timing and getting opportunities. When it is not your time, God will open doors for you one day,” Lunga told IOL.

“I got offers from Turkey but I don’t know what happened after that. I’m not feeling down because I couldn’t go overseas and I don’t think that’s the reason why my form has dropped slightly.

“When I started football, my dream was to come and play in the South African league. It is a good league, most of the teams abroad can spot you easily when you are playing in South Africa than in Zimbabwe.”

