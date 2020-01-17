Sundowns target extends SuperSport stay

Modiba signed a new contract with United six months before his current deal expired at the end of the season.

“The Aubrey Modiba Modiba move to Sundowns has been called off. I’ve been anticipating that Aubrey might be going to Sundowns. If he left, I would have been forced to buy another person. But because Aubrey is staying, we don’t need to have somebody else. Our business is done basically,” said Matthews.

Matthews revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns made an offer for the services of the midfielder.

“Yes, we’ve had talks with Sundowns about Aubrey. They haven’t got anywhere. The talks are off. Actually that’s basically where we are at. From our side, we couldn’t agree on terms with Sundowns. Apparently the player couldn’t agree to terms either. That deal is 100% off. We won’t be doing any more business,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.