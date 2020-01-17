PSL News 17.1.2020 09:38 am

Pirates coach defends showboating Makaringe

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates coach defends showboating Makaringe

Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he will not dictate to his players on how they should express themselves on the field.

Zinnbauer’s comments come after his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane criticised midfielder Fortune Makaringe for showboating in a league clash between Pirates and the defending Absa Premiership on Tuesday night.

The German coach doesn’t want his team to play direct football like European sides.

“I saw my player, but maybe you heard the supporters [cheering at him]? Maybe [Thembinkosi] Lorch makes the same, maybe a Sundowns player makes the same, I don’t know,” said Zinnbauer.

“I know a player, I think his name is Ronaldo, he plays in Italy [for Juventus], and you know him. He makes the same, and the supporters get happy.

“We cannot do much about this [showboating]. I cannot say, ‘hey Fortune, no, please! I change you if you make these things!’ We are in Africa, not in Germany. South Africa, to be exact. Yes, I am from Germany and we are direct in our play, but I can’t change how things are done here.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zinnbauer reveals what happened in his first few days in SA  14.2.2020
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend. 14.2.2020
Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form 13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Cosatu is correct about PIC funds and Eskom

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 