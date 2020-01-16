PSL News 16.1.2020 04:58 pm

Pitso not giving up on PSL title

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso not giving up on PSL title

Head coach Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS Otoho d'Oyo at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says it is too early to crown the Absa Premiership Champions.

Mosimane’s comments come after his side’s chances of retaining the Absa Premiership title were dealt a heavy blow when they lost to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening at the Orlando Stadium.

Sundowns failed to close the nine points gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs when they lost to Pirates. Mosimane is confident his side can make up for their loss in other matches.

“Why should I worry about 9 points difference when people don’t worry about titles? Why should I worry about 9 points when people don’t worry about going to the World Cup, people don’t worry about winning the Champions League and I worry about 9 points?

“Maybe I should phone Pep because I have his number and say my friend, you are in trouble, 15 points – what are you going to do? I mean it’s football you move on 9 points difference so what?” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Former player slams Pitso, defends Makaringe’s kasi flavour 16.1.2020
Sundowns played against the whole country, claims Pitso 16.1.2020
Pitso blasts Makaringe for showboating 16.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line

Education WATCH: Parents in long queue say it’s ‘bull***t’ after Gauteng online registration system ‘fails’

Adulting Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s back to school pic is the best thing!

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 