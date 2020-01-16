Pitso not giving up on PSL title

Mosimane’s comments come after his side’s chances of retaining the Absa Premiership title were dealt a heavy blow when they lost to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening at the Orlando Stadium.

Sundowns failed to close the nine points gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs when they lost to Pirates. Mosimane is confident his side can make up for their loss in other matches.

“Why should I worry about 9 points difference when people don’t worry about titles? Why should I worry about 9 points when people don’t worry about going to the World Cup, people don’t worry about winning the Champions League and I worry about 9 points?

“Maybe I should phone Pep because I have his number and say my friend, you are in trouble, 15 points – what are you going to do? I mean it’s football you move on 9 points difference so what?” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.