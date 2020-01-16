PSL News 16.1.2020 02:59 pm

Micho shortlisted for coaching job in Zambia – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is reportedly in line to coach the Zambian national team.

According to Daily Mail in Zambia, the list of 13 coaches was cut down to three and Sredojevic will face competition from Portuguese-born Mozambican Abel Xavier and Belgian Ivan Jacky Minnaert.

Sredojevic was sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek at the start of December following poor results in the Caf Champions League.

The Serbian mentor is also earmarked for the coaching job in Zimbabwe with the Warriors needing a permanent coach.

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa), however, have struggled financially previously and they might not have the budget to get Sredojevic’s services.

