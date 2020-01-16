Komphela wary of Polokwane’s desperate situation

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has revealed that his team were an early bird and collected enough points to not find themselves scrambling for results as the Absa Premiership campaign moves towards the end.

Abafana Bes’thende are currently ninth on the standings with 23 points and Komphela said their immediate target now is to get to 30 points. Komphela’s side have a difficult match away at bottom side Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon.

“They are more dangerous now,” said Komphela. “They are fighting for their lives and they throw everything at you. It’s not going to be different on Sunday. The worst part is that we are playing against our former coach Clinton Larsen who knows most of the players here, knows how we play…”

The 52-year-old mentor said Rise and Shine will look at Arrows and think it is one game they can win and change their desperate situation. Larsen’s side are currently bottom of the standings with 16 points after 18 games.

“We also lost some games, and we became desperate and they are in a similar situation now. And you know how it goes, they will be saying ‘it’s Arrows, they are our equals. If we can’t beat them who can we beat’.”

