Mhango dedicates award to Pirates teammates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

His goal came in the first half as the Buccaneers registered their second successive victory having beaten Polokwane City 4-1 in their previous game.

Gabadinho Mhango credited his teammates for helping him get a man-of-the-match award after scoring the only goal of the match during Orlando Pirates 1-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Mhango’s goal on Wednesday saw him take his goal-scoring tally to 11 – making him the top-scorer in the Absa Premiership, but the Malawian international admitted that the game against Downs was not easy.

“Today was a tough game for us, it was a crucial game but the way we planned we managed to get the three points. So, congratulations to the team, congratulations to the supporters for coming in numbers and giving us the support,” said the striker.

“Credit must go to my team, without my team I couldn’t have performed the way I did. So, congratulations to my team.”

