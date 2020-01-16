Salary dispute rocks Swallows

According to Isolezwe, Swallows terminated the contracts of 11 players when coach Brandon Truter joined the club from Richards Bay FC, but the club refused to pay the outstanding salaries of players that have been kicked out of the club.

“The gents were surprised that management want to pay them two months of their salaries but they have to get wages from October to December,” a source is quoted as saying.

“They are waiting to see if they will get their money at the end of January. They are all seating at home without income since they are not working.”

Swallows official Sipho Xulu confirmed that there is a dispute between the club and players on how much they should get.

“It is true that we are in disagreement but I won’t explain too much as the matter is being handled by the players’ union. We are confident the matter will be resolved.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.