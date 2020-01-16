PSL News 16.1.2020 10:42 am

Salary dispute rocks Swallows

Phakaaathi Reporter
Salary dispute rocks Swallows

Brandon Truter coach of Swallows FC during the 2019/20 Glad Africa Championship match between Swallows FC and Richards Bay on 03 November 2019 at Dobsonville Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Axed Swallows FC players have reportedly not received some money owed to them by the club.

According to Isolezwe, Swallows terminated the contracts of 11 players when coach Brandon Truter joined the club from Richards Bay FC, but the club refused to pay the outstanding salaries of players that have been kicked out of the club.

“The gents were surprised that management want to pay them two months of their salaries but they have to get wages from October to December,” a source is quoted as saying.

“They are waiting to see if they will get their money at the end of January. They are all seating at home without income since they are not working.”

Swallows official Sipho Xulu confirmed that there is a dispute between the club and players on how much they should get.

“It is true that we are in disagreement but I won’t explain too much as the matter is being handled by the players’ union. We are confident the matter will be resolved.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Highlands and Maritzburg join race for ex-Chiefs star’s signature 4.12.2019
Swallows show interest in ex-Chiefs star Tshabalala 29.11.2019
Swallows coach playing it cool 8.11.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line

Education WATCH: Parents in long queue say it’s ‘bull***t’ after Gauteng online registration system ‘fails’

Adulting Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s back to school pic is the best thing!

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 