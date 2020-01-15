Pirates claim maximum points against Sundowns

Mhango’s goal came in the 30th minute as the striker beat the Downs offside trap before making a cool finish.

But, the victory wasn’t easy for the Buccaneers as Sundowns also had moments of their own.

Anele Ngcongca’s header hit the upright just 15 minutes into the game.

Pirates also had some chances, but it was Mhango’s goal that saw them take the lead in the half-hour mark.

The game went into the break with with the Buccaneers in the lead as Downs failed to take any advantage of the opportunities created.

The second half saw both teams picking up from where they left off as they attacked each other from all angles.

But it was Gaston Sirino’s shot that almost silenced the many Bucs supporters in the 77th minute, but the ball unfortunately hit the poles before Pirates was able to clear.

In the end, there seemed to be many chances created, but Bucs were able to hold on to the lead as the three points remained at Orlando.

