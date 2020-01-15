PSL News 15.1.2020 10:12 pm

Pirates claim maximum points against Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Pirates claim maximum points against Sundowns

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on January 15, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

A Gabadinho Mhango goal was enough for Orlando Pirates to claim maximum points against Mamelodi Sundowns as they triumphed 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. 

Mhango’s goal came in the 30th minute as the striker beat the Downs offside trap before making a cool finish.

But, the victory wasn’t easy for the Buccaneers as Sundowns also had moments of their own.

Anele Ngcongca’s header hit the upright just 15 minutes into the game.

Pirates also had some chances, but it was Mhango’s goal that saw them take the lead in the half-hour mark.

The game went into the break with with the Buccaneers in the lead as Downs failed to take any advantage of the opportunities created.

The second half saw both teams picking up from where they left off as they attacked each other from all angles.

But it was Gaston Sirino’s shot that almost silenced the many Bucs supporters in the 77th minute, but the ball unfortunately hit the poles before Pirates was able to clear.

In the end, there seemed to be many chances created, but Bucs were able to hold on to the lead as the three points remained at Orlando.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso reveals why he has not renewed Sundowns contract 15.1.2020
I didn’t know Ernst Middendorp – Zinnbauer 15.1.2020
Chiefs’ biggest asset is versatility 15.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa

Mboweni not afraid to be ‘burnt at the stake’ while defending SARB from nationalisation

Courts Farmers still struggle due to ban on cattle auctions

Parliament You’re not allowed to know facts about Ramaphosa’s flight to RWC final

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 