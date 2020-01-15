Mutizwa aiming to repay Komphela’s patience

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean striker has eight goals to his name so far this season, but feels he should be among the leading scorers.

“It’s tough (the competition). Everyone is working hard for their team. And to be honest, the strikers are working hard this season and they are scoring. If I get a chance to play, I will try by all means to also score so I can follow in the footsteps of those before me who became top scorers. But I will take it one game at a time,” Mutizwa told the media on Wednesday morning.

“I am still within my target even though I have gone three games without scoring. I am pulling my socks even harder in the next game to get back to my scoring form. I just need to find one or two goals to catch up with the other guys and take it from there.

He said he feels he has let himself down by missing some easy chances but is looking to learn from the mistakes and do better.

“At some point I let myself down because there are certain chances that I missed that when I look back at now I am like ‘eish, I should have done better there’. So, yeah, I do feel that pressure that I let myself down.

“If you go back and watch those chances and you pick up what you did wrong and you get the same ball in training and you score, you ask yourself why can’t I do it during games. In training I do these things, I score and I miss. So, it happens.

“And it is the same in games. You can miss a sitter but what’s important is that you score the next one and everyone will forget you missed an easy chance and just congratulate you. It happens to every striker that you miss an easy one and score the most difficult one,” he said.

While the goals have dried up somewhat for the Zimbabwean, his coach Komphela has not lost faith in him and Mutizwa now plans to repay him.

“The coach has been patient with me. We have many good strikers in the team but if the coach is patient with you and giving you time even if you miss chances, the coach has been good at that. He must relax, I will repay his faith,” he said.

Mutizwa will look to get back to scoring ways when they visit Polokwane City for an Absa Premiership match on Sunday afternoon. He says winning the game is important so that they can open a real gap between them and the teams at the bottom end of the log standings.

“This game is very important for us. We haven’t been doing well when we play away. And what’s more important is that if we win this game it will give us some distance from the bottom teams and get us closer to the top teams. So it’s very important to win it,” he said.

