Phakaaathi Reporter
Wits confirm Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho’s signing

The 25-year-old defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Wits after leaving Amakhosi.

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho.

Chiefs announced on Tuesday night that Gordinho was set to leave the club and join Wits on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The Clever Boys have now confirmed his capture.

Wits chief operations officer Jonathan Schloss has welcomed Gordinho’s addition to the Wits squad.

“We are extremely pleased to have signed Lorenzo on a permanent deal and we welcome him to our club for the remainder of what promises to be a super season,” said Schloss.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Wits have bolstered their attack with the signing of Cameroonian striker Eva Nga from Mozambican side Clube de Desportos da Costa do Sol.

